St. Joseph/Candler donating hospital beds to Ukraine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local hospital system is putting efforts towards helping those in Ukraine.

St. Joseph/Candler is donating 27 beds to areas impacted the most today.

While crews were loading the beds up, the organizer of the donation was able to video call her cousin who is in Ukraine and will help distribute the beds once they arrive.

She says this donation will be a great help to medical staff on the front lines.

“This is a very emotional experience for us. St. Joe’s team came together, they are truly miracle makers. They are providing critically needed medical supplies that are going to support these children and innocent victims in Ukraine. And it makes me so proud to be able to work with the great people here at St. Joes Candler Hospital,” said Lillia Taschuk, the Regional Director for S2S Global.

She says the beds will arrive in Ukraine in about 11 days and be send to nearly 20 hotspots across the country.

