Star-crossed Lovers: A Night of Broadway Hits
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Traditions Vocal Collection is looking ahead to an exciting year by dipping into its past for a show featuring previous champions of the event that is celebrating 30 years in Savannah.
They’ll kick off that celebration Monday with “Star-Crossed Lovers: A Night of Broadway Hits’' at the Ships of the Sea Museum.
Nancy McGirr is a TLC Board Member, Tegan Miller is the education director and they are joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to this show that will have some familiar and famous voices.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.