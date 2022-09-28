SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Traditions Vocal Collection is looking ahead to an exciting year by dipping into its past for a show featuring previous champions of the event that is celebrating 30 years in Savannah.

They’ll kick off that celebration Monday with “Star-Crossed Lovers: A Night of Broadway Hits’' at the Ships of the Sea Museum.

Nancy McGirr is a TLC Board Member, Tegan Miller is the education director and they are joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to this show that will have some familiar and famous voices.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.