State of emergency declaration for Bryan County

Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County leaders have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners to have the tools for response and recovery. This also allows the County to request resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary.

