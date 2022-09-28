CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Science and technology are the future. And in Claxton, students are learning about all the possible careers that they may want to pursue from this WTOC Top Teacher.

Phillip Sapp teaches STEM classes at Claxton Middle School.

“With science, technology, engineering and math there are so many pathways to go down, and I’m so excited for them to see that when they get to their freshman year and get to see all that is offered,” Sapp said.

Sapp wants nothing more than to motivate his students.

“I’m there for my students 100%,” Sapp said. “We are not here just to get a letter grade. We are here to further you. to challenge yourself. So, when we get down the road they will have those skills.”

“He has a great relationship with all of his students, comes up with different activities in school, get them fired up about school, get them fired up about academics. He is definitely a team player. He works well with his colleagues, his science department is always willing to lend a hand,” Principal Tanita McDowell said.

“A lot of our kids are hands on motivated. Anything with a project, put their hands on it. and to see it come to life it’s very rewarding,” Sapp said.

