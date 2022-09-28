Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Phillip Sapp

(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Science and technology are the future. And in Claxton, students are learning about all the possible careers that they may want to pursue from this WTOC Top Teacher.

Phillip Sapp teaches STEM classes at Claxton Middle School.

“With science, technology, engineering and math there are so many pathways to go down, and I’m so excited for them to see that when they get to their freshman year and get to see all that is offered,” Sapp said.

Sapp wants nothing more than to motivate his students.

“I’m there for my students 100%,” Sapp said. “We are not here just to get a letter grade. We are here to further you. to challenge yourself. So, when we get down the road they will have those skills.”

“He has a great relationship with all of his students, comes up with different activities in school, get them fired up about school, get them fired up about academics. He is definitely a team player. He works well with his colleagues, his science department is always willing to lend a hand,” Principal Tanita McDowell said.

“A lot of our kids are hands on motivated. Anything with a project, put their hands on it. and to see it come to life it’s very rewarding,” Sapp said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
This Sept. 26, 2022, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Ian growing stronger as...
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Hurricane Ian forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.
Hilton Head preparing for a variety of strengths with tropical system, Emergency Manager says
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for the Peach State ahead of Hurricane Ian’s...
Kemp declares state emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Jesup teacher honored for decades of service
Students learn about history through return of puppet show
Students learn about history through return of puppet show
Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats