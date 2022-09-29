The 3 R’s of Orthopedic Care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

Surgery is not your only option. It is time to rethink your orthopedic care. The 3 Rs of orthopedic care!

In most cases, orthopedic conditions can be resolved with noninvasive treatment options. Coastal Empire Orthopedics offers cortisone injections and Visco supplementation. Visco supplementation involves the injection of a gel-like substance into the joint to create a smoother gliding surface and mimic the effects of natural synovial fluid.

Rejuvenate-We use concentrated biologic injections to Renew and Rejuvenate your joints.

Regenerative medicine focuses on capitalizing on the ability of your own body to heal itself. Growth factors from stem cells, platelets, and amniotic fluids help ease inflammation and create new, healthy cells in compromised joints.

Repair-We can repair some joints at certain points of their journey with minimally invasive procedures.

Revolutionary changes in orthopedic medicine can help you heal joint and soft tissue injuries with less invasive therapies than that were previously available.

Replace- As a last resort, we will walk you through what/when/where, etc. of hoe replacing those joints with the latest technology! When surgery is the best option, Dr. Shults can help. He offers several surgical interventions to reduce your pain and help you resume normal function.

We take an organized approach to treating YOUR SPECIFIC CONDITION.

