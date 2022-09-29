Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day.

Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.

”Let’s please refrain from driving on any of our roads Friday and Friday evening. We’d prefer if you stayed home tomorrow and throughout tomorrow evening. The less traffic we have on these roads the more opportunity that we can patrol the entire county,” said Sheriff P.J. Tanner.

Many other Beaufort County leaders also spoke at that news conference, like the mayors of Bluffton, Beaufort, and Port Royal, along with the superintendent of the Beaufort County school district.

