Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department are looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old, Oscar Giovanni Castillo.
According to the sheriff’s office, Oscar was last scene in the area of 37 Aspen Hall Court in the Pinecrest subdivision in Bluffton at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Oscar is 5′6″ and about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants with a red stripe.
Anyone who sees Oscar is asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
