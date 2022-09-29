Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department are looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old, Oscar Giovanni Castillo.

According to the sheriff’s office, Oscar was last scene in the area of 37 Aspen Hall Court in the Pinecrest subdivision in Bluffton at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Oscar is 5′6″ and about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants with a red stripe.

Anyone who sees Oscar is asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

