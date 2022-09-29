Businesses at Plant Riverside District closing ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses downtown are beginning to close up shop ahead of the threat of severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Ian.

Plant Riverside is typically a busy place in the evenings but as you can see after 5:00 p.m. most of these businesses made the decision to close early. I spoke with staff members with the entertainment district, and they say most of these places won’t open back up until Saturday at the earliest.

J.W. Marriott staff members have been out here all day with sandbags working to protect these businesses that are just a few steps away from the Savannah River.

Crews say they have about a thousand sandbags for the whole strip along with a water intrusion system make-shift walls of metal and rubber to protect the lowest parts of the building.

But that hasn’t stopped many tourists.

“We’re from California, so we don’t get rain. Yeah, we don’t get rain so this is exciting for us. We get 95 degree weather almost 365 days a year, so we don’t see this.”

That couple does plan to wait out the storm here at their hotel in town.

And they’re actually guests at a wedding that’s expected to happen here in Savannah Friday despite the weather.

