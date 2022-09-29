Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian.

The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning.

Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text “RIDECAT” to 41411 to get service alerts to their phones.

