Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Coast Guard attempting to rescue person in water in Bryan Co.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews are looking for a person missing in the water in Bryan County.

Emergency crews are working to rescue a person in the water near the Fort McAllister Marina in Bryan County.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed to WTOC it was searching for a missing person near the Fish Tales restaurant and the Fort McAllister Marina. They were evaluating the weather to see if they can use a helicopter.

A WTOC reporter at the scene said crews have found the person and are working to get to them.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
GDOT will not close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning
Tacking Ian
Chatham Co. issues Local State of Emergency, CEMA enters Storm Readiness Phase
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
Governor McMaster to hold briefing on Ian and impacts of the storm
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
Ian expected to become hurricane again before making landfall in S.C.