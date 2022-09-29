Coast Guard attempting to rescue person in water in Bryan Co.
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews are looking for a person missing in the water in Bryan County.
Emergency crews are working to rescue a person in the water near the Fort McAllister Marina in Bryan County.
The United States Coast Guard confirmed to WTOC it was searching for a missing person near the Fish Tales restaurant and the Fort McAllister Marina. They were evaluating the weather to see if they can use a helicopter.
A WTOC reporter at the scene said crews have found the person and are working to get to them.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.