Coast Guard attempting to rescue person in water in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews are looking for a person missing in the water in Bryan County.

Emergency crews are working to rescue a person in the water near the Fort McAllister Marina in Bryan County.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed to WTOC it was searching for a missing person near the Fish Tales restaurant and the Fort McAllister Marina. They were evaluating the weather to see if they can use a helicopter.

A WTOC reporter at the scene said crews have found the person and are working to get to them.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.