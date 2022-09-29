Sky Cams
Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A semi-truck has flipped over a guard rail in Garden City.

It happened off the 516 overpass onto Highway 21.

Garden City Police says the driver of the semi-truck was under the influence and was arrested.

Police says that the driver lost control.

Chatham EMS Chief Chuck Kearns said the driver refused medical treatment.

No one else was injured.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

