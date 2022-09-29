Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A semi-truck has flipped over a guard rail in Garden City.

It happened off the 516 overpass onto Highway 21.

Garden City Police says the driver of the semi-truck was under the influence and was arrested.

Police says that the driver lost control.

Chatham EMS Chief Chuck Kearns said the driver refused medical treatment.

No one else was injured.

