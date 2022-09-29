GDOT will not close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to not close the Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning ahead of Ian.

GDOT announced on Wednesday that it planned to close the Talmadge Bridge to traffic at 9 a.m. That is no longer the case.

GDOT will still close the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County all vehicular traffic starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is due to possible wind speeds and is made in the abundance of caution, according to GDOT.

An extensive inspection of the cable stay bridge must be performed after Hurricane Ian passes therefore the closures will remain in place until further notice.

The Houlihan Bridge on State Route 25 over the Savannah River in Port Wentworth will remain closed to all maritime traffic effective immediately for the duration of this weather event, but will remain open for vehicular traffic.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.