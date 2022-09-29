Sky Cams
Georgia governor in Savannah to provide update on Ian preparations

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is in Savannah on Thursday morning to provide an update on Ian preparations.

The governor will be joined by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. Other local officials will also be there.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m.

