Jamie’s Hurricane Ian WX Forecast 09-29-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cloudy windy day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry because of now Tropical Storm Ian that’s off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida. We’ve had wind gusts of 30-35mph for the entire viewing area with higher gusts like 54mph on Saint Simons, 41mph on Hilton Head and 39mph in Beaufort.

Expect windy conditions through the rest of the afternoon with dry cool conditions. Wind gusts increase to 35-40mph across the viewing area with possible gusts at the beaches 50-60mph. Rain chances greatly increase after sunset for the the immediate coast, while west of I-95 remain mostly dry.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane again before making landfall near Charleston as a Cat1 storm with 75mph winds gusting higher. That is why Beaufort and Jasper Counties are under a Hurricane Warning with potential wind gusts of 70-75mph along the immediate coast with gusts of 60-65mph in Bluffton to Hardeeville.

The trough that brought us our cool dry air is slowly retreating to the north as high pressure builds in the Atlantic; those are the steering currents for Ian. As this occurs the pressure gradient will remain tight hence the tropical storm wind gusts.

Our next high tide is going to be near midnight and it’s expected to peak at 9.7′ which means full marshes but we’re not expecting Hwy 80 to flood. Friday’s high tide near noon is forecast to be 10.9′, which will inundate the the causeway to Tybee Island. It could be a top 5 highest tide recorded at Fort Pulaski.

As far as rain, we’re expecting much lower rain fall totals Near Hwy 301 and Hwy US 1, 1-2 inches at the most. Closer to I-95 we could get up to 4 inches ofrain and still closer to the coast 6 inches of rain perhaps closer to 7 seven inches in the Lowcountry. Rainfall totals totals Friday alone necessitates a Flood Watch.

There is an isolated tornado/waterspout threat closer to the coast with the highest potential being along South Carolina coast.

Still coolish Friday: high temperatures will be low to mid 70s across the coastal areas and upper 60s inland. Min temps will drop to the upper 50s across most places, and low/mid 60s across the Lowcountry for Saturday morning.

This weekend will begin a little cloudy Saturday but mostly dry and 80s return for afternoon highs.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.