Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA

Store 606: 4725 Us Highway 80 E, Savannah, GA

Store 635: 6000 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA

Store 4556: 14030 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA

Store 2860: 160 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA

Store 1011: 434 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA

Store 1383: 350 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC

Store 7181: 265 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort, SC

Store 2832: 4400 Us Highway 278, Hardeeville, SC

Store 728: 25 Pembroke Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC

Store 6395: 4 Bluffton Rd, Bluffton, SC

The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.

