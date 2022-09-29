Sky Cams
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

  • Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA
  • Store 606: 4725 Us Highway 80 E, Savannah, GA
  • Store 635: 6000 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
  • Store 4556: 14030 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
  • Store 2860: 160 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
  • Store 1011: 434 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA
  • Store 1383: 350 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC
  • Store 7181: 265 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort, SC
  • Store 2832: 4400 Us Highway 278, Hardeeville, SC
  • Store 728: 25 Pembroke Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC
  • Store 6395: 4 Bluffton Rd, Bluffton, SC

The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.

