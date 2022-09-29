Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue reopens in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The railroad crossing by City Hall on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill has reopened.

According to the City of Richmond Hill, it will stay open until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The railroad crossing will close again until 5 p.m. on Monday so crews can continue to work.

The city says even though the railroad crossing is open, drivers should be cautious as it may still be rough.

