Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue reopens in Richmond Hill

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The railroad crossing by City Hall on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill has reopened.

According to the City of Richmond Hill, it will stay open until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The railroad crossing will close again until 5 p.m. on Monday so crews can continue to work.

The city says even though the railroad crossing is open, drivers should be cautious as it may still be rough.

