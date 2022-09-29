Shelter opening at Compassion Christian Church

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at Compassion Christian Church on Al Henderson Boulevard beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Salvation Army will provide meals for the shelter. Pets are not allowed.

Chatham Area Transit is offering free transportation to the shelter; Residents can gather to the “H-Spot” at the ITC to catch a special route to the emergency shelter. The last trip to leave the ITC will be at 9:30 p.m. Passengers will have to indicate that they are going to the shelter to ride for free. Riders are only allowed to bring two bags on the trip to the emergency shelter.

