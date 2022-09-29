Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis.

Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.

There are still some tourists and visitors walking around as of Thursday morning. It is quiet but not completely empty.

One visitor has a wedding planned for Friday—in the middle of all the expected weather.

“I’ve got people coming in from thousands of miles away, and 80 miles away, so we’ve got a ton of people and we’ve lost people along the way, which is sad. We’re happy for a break in the weather, we’re going to have a good time. You can’t be anything but happy on your wedding day, so it’s going to be a blast no matter what,” Lucas Huffman said.

Huffman did say they’re still expecting around 60 wedding guests for his wedding in the downtown area. And he’s planning to wait out the rest of the weather this weekend after that.

