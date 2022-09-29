Visitors and residents visiting Tybee Island ahead of Ian

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee closed the water to swimmers Thursday ahead of Ian.

There have been a number of curious visitors to the beach and a mix of locals and visitors, just wanting to catch a glimpse of what Mother Nature is serving up right now.

One couple from the Midwest says this was their first time to the beach seeing these kinds of conditions.

“Day two I felt like we were back in tornado alley, trying to go to the grocery, get things ready in case we can’t leave the house. It’s been a little bit of a shift of the vacation, but actually very enjoyable,” Tybee Vistor Andrew Pecore said.

The whitecaps have been much larger than you’d normally see, and it’s been interesting to see even as the tide has gone out, just how much the wind still pushes the water up on the beach.

