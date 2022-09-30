Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of.

It was a relatively quiet event, but that’s exactly what city and emergency management officials hope for.

Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray says the good thing about a softer storm impact like what we saw from Ian is it gives the city a chance to evaluate their emergency management processes and how everything is working.

“We’ll do a debrief here in the next few weeks to kind of look back and see what we did right, what we did wrong, and what we could maybe do better. But as of right now, I feel like the team worked extraordinarily well together from the local level all the way up to the state level and communicated like they should. We’ve been preparing like heck for the last three days for this event, which good news is it was a non event. But we can always learn lessons even in non events,” City of Beaufort mayor Stephen Murray said.

One tree removal company says they were working to clear them off five homes in the Beaufort area.

One of those homes is this one in the Lady’s Island area. Luckily, no one was home when the tree fell.

Homeowner Mason Thurber says he took his wife to work and returned home to find that pine tree going right through his house.

“It started over there. You can see where the tree split about 15 feet up and then fell right through the house. Then the second tree that fell didn’t hit the house. It was completely uprooted. It was an oak tree that fell on the fence in the back yard. I already filed the insurance claim. We’ve got disaster people here working. It’s all fixable, so it could be worse.”

Outside of those reports of trees on a few homes, it’s been a pretty soft impact on Beaufort. That’s something folks around here are very happy about.

