Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

At the Beaufort marina as Hurricane Ian passes by off the coast

By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of boaters were heading out to the Beaufort marina to check on their boats.

They were tightening their lines and dropping their anchors to make sure that their boats wouldn’t slide and hit another.

It’s not the most pleasant weather to be out and about in, and especially not fussing with a boat, but many people said they realize how lucky we are that we haven’t been hit worse - especially having been through other hurricanes, like Matthew.

“I can remember Matthew like it was yesterday, and that was a pretty significant event. We’re very, very fortunate that we did not have the same result as we did with Hurricane Matthew,” Beaufort resident Tom Birkins said.

“I saw what the destruction is, and can be. I lived in Charlotte at the time, so we went through equally bad destruction up there. So, our prayers go out to everybody that’s going through any of this,” Beaufort resident Dana Butters said.

Though we have been spared the worst of Hurricane Ian, conditions are still pretty unpleasant. It’s very rainy and cold - and of course, very windy.

That should be over by late Friday into early Saturday, and right now we can already see national attention turning to relief efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian strengthens into hurricane again before expected landfall in S.C.
Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
GDOT didn’t close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning, Sidney Lanier Bridge now open
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
SC Emergency Operations Center in Lexington Co. is fully activated now and at OPCON 1, the...
Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian
This satellite image taken at 5:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian, Thursday,...
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels...
Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian