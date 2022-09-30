At the Beaufort marina as Hurricane Ian passes by off the coast

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of boaters were heading out to the Beaufort marina to check on their boats.

They were tightening their lines and dropping their anchors to make sure that their boats wouldn’t slide and hit another.

It’s not the most pleasant weather to be out and about in, and especially not fussing with a boat, but many people said they realize how lucky we are that we haven’t been hit worse - especially having been through other hurricanes, like Matthew.

“I can remember Matthew like it was yesterday, and that was a pretty significant event. We’re very, very fortunate that we did not have the same result as we did with Hurricane Matthew,” Beaufort resident Tom Birkins said.

“I saw what the destruction is, and can be. I lived in Charlotte at the time, so we went through equally bad destruction up there. So, our prayers go out to everybody that’s going through any of this,” Beaufort resident Dana Butters said.

Though we have been spared the worst of Hurricane Ian, conditions are still pretty unpleasant. It’s very rainy and cold - and of course, very windy.

That should be over by late Friday into early Saturday, and right now we can already see national attention turning to relief efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

