Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Biden approves federal assistant for SC in response to Ian

President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels...
President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state.

The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.

Below is a statement from the order, which was issued late Thursday night.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian beginning on September 25, 2022, and continuing.

Currently, Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday around 2 p.m.

A hurricane warning that extends across the entire South Carolina coastline from the Savannah River to Little River Inlet was issued on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian strengthens into hurricane again before expected landfall in S.C.
Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
GDOT will not close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian

Latest News

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort Executive Airport close
Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue reopens in Richmond Hill
Shelter opening at Compassion Christian Church
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County