Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact

Bluffton
Bluffton(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief.

Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.

Bluffton’s mayor says that even though she believes the worst of the storm is behind them she still plans to meet with emergency teams in the area to ensure they have a coordinated response in case anything does happen.

While many people say that they prepared heavily for this storm they’re ultimately glad that Ian didn’t have as much of an impact on Bluffton as what might have happened.

”Actually, I’ve been following this storm for a week and I was getting kind of nervous about it. It really wasn’t until last night that it was heading north, so we’re very fortunate,” Bluffton Resident Kathy Ferland said.

I feel sad for everybody else but we’re very fortunate.

Bluffton’s mayor is still urging people who live here to use caution if they have to venture out as winds here are still gusty.

She says their main focus now is turning to help other counties affected by this storm.

