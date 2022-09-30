Sky Cams
Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian

SC Emergency Operations Center in Lexington Co. is fully activated now and at OPCON 1, the highest of five operational levels, indicating full emergency ops are in effect. Gov. McMaster will hold a briefing here at 12:30 p.m. with the latest on Ian and its impacts in SC.(Mary Green, WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday.

John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian’s landfall will take place as a Category One hurricane with 85 mph winds. Ian will impact across the state but the strongest effects will be felt in the Charleston area. Strong winds will be felt through the Midlands.

McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant. He said he’d spoken with President Joe Biden on the situation and that federal assistance is being offered.

Currently, 90 members of the National Guard have been activated to help with the hurricane.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is at OPCON 1. OPCON 1 means the department is fully activated to assist with a disaster. The department said damage has been light but it expects more severe destruction as Ian moves ashore.

Officials said over 69,000 people are without power in the state as of 1 p.m. Over 200 downed trees have been reported to the SC Department of Transportation. Multiple rescue teams have been activated to assist in recovery operations.

Five emergency shelters have opened across the state. They are:

  • Williamsburg Recovery Center, 2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree
  • Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex, 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, SC
  • Sheriff’s Admin Facility, 3841 Leeds Ave, North Charleston, SC
  • Orangeburg New City Gym, 410 Broughton St, Orangeburg, SC
  • Dunston Elementary School, 1824 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC

Ian strengthened back to a hurricane yesterday and is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast as a Cat 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.

On Wednesday, McMaster issued a state of emergency so that resources are available for any damage Ian could cause for the state.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

