Hilton Head Island, Beaufort Executive Airport close

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Airport and the Beaufort Executive Airport have closed due to Hurricane Ian.

There are no more scheduled flights for Thursday.

The airports are set to reopen Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. These times could change depending on the weather, damage that may occur from the the storm, and flight schedules.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.