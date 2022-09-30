Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort Executive Airport close

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Airport and the Beaufort Executive Airport have closed due to Hurricane Ian.

There are no more scheduled flights for Thursday.

The airports are set to reopen Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. These times could change depending on the weather, damage that may occur from the the storm, and flight schedules.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential impacts from Ian
City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
GDOT will not close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning
Ian strengthens into hurricane again before expected landfall in S.C.
Tacking Ian
Chatham Co. issues Local State of Emergency, CEMA enters Storm Readiness Phase

Latest News

In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
Tracking Hurricane Ian
Dave's 7pm Forecast
Shelter opening at Compassion Christian Church