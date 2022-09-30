Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 100 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.

We have already seen wind gusts over 40 miles per hour along the coast this morning. I expect to see gusts over 50 miles per hour later this morning into the late morning hours along the coast where the sustained wind is already at 30 miles per hour. Inland areas will still be breezy, with a northerly breeze of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts around 40 miles per hour still possible around Savannah.

One positive impact from Ian is that it really feels like fall this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with highs only making it to the upper 60s to lower 70s for many of us today. I know a lot of us haven’t seen rain, but it is out there! Gusty showers will cling along the coast to I-95 through the morning hours. A few inches of rain could still fall in northern Beaufort County, with higher totals closer to Charleston. A few lingering showers are possible this afternoon, but most of us will be dry by dinnertime as Ian continues to lift north through the Carolinas. The wind will wrap around from the west this evening, with dry air filtering in.

On another positive note, with Hurricane Ian shifting to the east, our tidal impacts are decreasing. Tides will still be higher than normal, but they are less of a concern today. The high tide just before noon at Fort Pulaski is now projected to reach 10 feet, which will not pose a problem for drivers between the Bull River bridge and Tybee Island.

Looking ahead to this weekend, much calmer weather builds in. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s Saturday morning with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Sunday morning could be a couple degrees cooler with some mid 50s popping up. Highs will top out in the upper 70s, a few degrees below average. Dry weather extends into next week with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

