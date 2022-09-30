Jasper County Shelter opening ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The storm shelter in Jasper County opened Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ahead of Ian.

The shelter is located at 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

It is a pet-friendly shelter.

Sharing on behalf of Jasper County Emergency Services:

This shelter, operated by by Jasper County Emergency Services along with support from state and local partners, can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to stay temporarily along with their pets. People coming to the shelter, located at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland, should bring with them the following:

• Personal hygiene products.

• Bedding items such as their own blankets and pillows

• Important documents for identification,

• A 3 day supply food for those with restrictive diets,

• At least a 7 day supply of any medications along with prescription information.

• A more extensive list of items can be viewed from DHEC.

Residents seeking shelter with their pets MUST bring a crate, pet food, vaccination records and rabies certificate, most recent heartworm test, most recent FeLV/FIV test result (for cats), at least a 7 day supply of their medications, litter and litterbox (for cats), cleaning supplies, food and water bowls.

Pets who are not service animals will not be permitted in the main shelter area due to safety considerations.

Instructions and tips for boarding or sheltering with pets is available from the CDC.

A pet disaster kit checklist is available at hurricane.sc/pets and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

Additional shelters opened based on need and storm conditions will be posted in real time on the South Caroline Emergency Management Division’s website here: https://www.scemd.org

