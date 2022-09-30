Sky Cams
Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact

By Lyndsey Gough and Jake Wallace
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact on high tide alongside Highway 80, right by Fort Pulaski.

Normally high tide measures are around eight feet, but Ian has pushed all that extra water to Tybee. Speaking with our First Alert Meteorologists earlier, thursday’s high tide is forecast for nine feet, five inches.

It’s forecasted to be a little higher Friday around noon at ten feet, but that’s lower than earlier projections. All that because Ian continues to move away from our area.

Tybee Island officials say they’re monitoring in case they need to close Highway 80 but no calls have been made on that yet.

However, on the island for business, it’s largely business as usual.

Many places near the pier and on Butler Avenue were still open even showing the Thursday night football game for people trying to keep their minds off the storms. That included Rock House where their manager said they rarely close for a storm so that they can be open for people who may get stuck on Tybee or be open to feed first responders.

They say they feel thankful they didn’t get a direct hit like Florida because the island and people visiting is their livelihood.

