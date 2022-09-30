Tybee Island sees no severe impacts from Hurricane Ian

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island luckily avoided the worst of Ian. As you might imagine, many of the locals were relieved to see Hurricane Ian move on past with little to no severe impact.

In fact the people said it’s the best possible scenario.

”This is an epic day! This is what we live for! Beaches aren’t crowded, good waves!”

The beaches were far from crowded compared to a typical Friday on the Island, but the water was full of surfers.

In fact many of the surfers were so excited about the waves they would hardly slow down long enough to say they couldn’t talk because they wanted to get into the water.

While most brought their boards one body surfer said he wasn’t too surprised by the turnout given the conditions.

“Every surfer is an amateur meteorologist. I mean our field changes all the time you have to watch it. It’s not like a golf course or tennis court where you know what you’re coming to, it’s always changing. I mean free day off of work I figured it’d be like this. It’s a lot better than I thought,” said Kevin Taylor.

Kevin said he has come out to Tybee plenty of times following Hurricanes to surf and this was on of the best days he’s seen in a while and he planned on staying out until the waves were gone.

Many families actually chose to load up the car and head out to Tybee today after seeing the storm pass by safely.

Of course the main draw was the waves. Whether you were surfing or just enjoying the view it was a rare sight for most.

And while there was concern for how Ian could impact Tybee, one family was focusing on the positives.

”We had no school for two days so that was fun,” said Ashley Tatum.

”I wasn’t worried about the weather cause I’m used to it, I’ve been through two or three Hurricanes. You get used to it after a while,” said Robert Helmey.

Ashley and Robert said their families typically head out to the beach after a big storm rolls through because they enjoy looking for shark teeth and other potential treasure.

Although there wasn’t much sunshine, it didn’t stop them from making the most of a day that could’ve been much worse.

Which is exactly what locals Lewis and Sandy Schneider were doing today.

”It was totally unexpected. We had planned to hunker down and sit in the house all day. So the fact that we can get out and about and see this was unexpected.“

”I’m surprised there’s as many people because I know a lot of people left the island. But I’m happy Ian is on his way away,” said Lewis and Sandy Schneider.

Lewis and Sandy said they take hurricanes very seriously and if they had been told to evacuate they would’ve been the first car off the island. Luckily, that didn’t happen of course and they and countless others were able to make the most of what for many has become a three day weekend.

