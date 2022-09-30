Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As weather appears to be clearing up on Hilton Head Island, people are coming out to feel the breeze.

The wind is still blowing but the rain is cleared up and so did the sky. Although they have their hoodies on, people are still enjoying the beach out here but apparently some are home getting their party on.

The owner at Rollers Wine, Beer and Spirits says while some people were stocking up at the grocery store, people were also stocking up on alcohol.

He says people started buying their drink supplies early this week.

“This week it jumped up on Wednesday significantly, pre hurricane buying. Thursday started to slack off a little bit. Today’s pretty quiet but the people who come in are really happy to see the store is open,” John Kelsey said.

Storm water management on Hilton Head saw no issues in public areas and no community members reported any and people I’ve heard from are definitely relieved there was very little damage here, but many are praying for those in Florida and other parts of South Carolina.

