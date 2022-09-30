Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As weather appears to be clearing up on Hilton Head Island, people are coming out to feel the breeze.

The wind is still blowing but the rain is cleared up and so did the sky. Although they have their hoodies on, people are still enjoying the beach out here but apparently some are home getting their party on.

The owner at Rollers Wine, Beer and Spirits says while some people were stocking up at the grocery store, people were also stocking up on alcohol.

He says people started buying their drink supplies early this week.

“This week it jumped up on Wednesday significantly, pre hurricane buying. Thursday started to slack off a little bit. Today’s pretty quiet but the people who come in are really happy to see the store is open,” John Kelsey said.

Storm water management on Hilton Head saw no issues in public areas and no community members reported any and people I’ve heard from are definitely relieved there was very little damage here, but many are praying for those in Florida and other parts of South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian strengthens into hurricane again before expected landfall in S.C.
Photo taken previously on the Talmadge Bridge. (Source: WTOC)
GDOT didn’t close Talmadge Bridge on Thursday morning, Sidney Lanier Bridge now open
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Tybee Island sees no severe impacts from Hurricane Ian
Tybee Island sees no severe impacts from Hurricane Ian
Plant Riverside
Savannah returning to normal after Ian
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
Beaufort
Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian