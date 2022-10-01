2 dead following crash in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead following a crash in Toombs County Saturday.

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from a representative with a smartphone app called Life 360.

Life 360 stated they had detected a crash and could not reach the person by phone.

Moments later, 911 Dispatch received a second call from a bystander who stated two vehicles had collided in a head on collision on Old River Road near Lewis Nail Road, police say.

A 17-year-old and 70-year-old died on the scene.

The 17-year-old was traveling east and the 70-year-old was traveling west on Old River Road when the crash happened.

Based on the preliminary information by responding deputies, it appears that the 70-year-old car possibly crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the teenager’s car head on.

The accident investigation was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol Post 18 for further investigation.

