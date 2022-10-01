Sky Cams
Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by.

The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures.

The people that were out on the beach were keeping their heads down for the most part looking for shells, driftwood, and whatever else was left on the shores following the storm.

“We were looking for shark teeth that washed up here and old coins, cause we found a couple of old coins,” said Ethan Moser, who is visiting from North Carolina.

“This is the first time in a while I’ve seen the beaches this empty,” said Andrea Wyatt.

“And I think this is kind of like what we were looking- we were kind of hoping it wasn’t going to be crazy busy with, you know, everybody’s interest and everything like that, but yeah, we love being outside,” said Christina Wyatt.

After being hunkered down avoiding the rain, wind and chilly temperatures, those out and about said they were happy to be able to get out of the house for a bit on a Friday evening and take it all in grateful that Ian’s impact wasn’t worse.

