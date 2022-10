TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian caused damage to the Byers Street Crossover on Tybee Island.

According to the City of Tybee Island, the storm ripped the ramp to the beach off. It also eroded sand at the crossover that created a steep drop off.

The crossover is closed until further notice until the city can get a new ramp build.

