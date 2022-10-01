Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This satellite image taken at 5:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian, Thursday,...
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Hilton Head Island
Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball