Comfortable, dry weekend ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our weather will be much nicer this weekend as the remnants of Ian continue to lift well to our north.

Temperatures start out in the 50s for inland areas this morning with 60s along the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, warming us to the lower 70s by lunchtime. Highs will top out near 80 degrees with a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Evening plans are good to go with clear conditions and temperatures dropping back into the 60s after sunset.

Have a few branches down? Today will be a great day to get some yard work done! pic.twitter.com/lw6ieOV6C3 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 1, 2022

Saturday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 6:33AM I 7.4′ 12:50PM I 0.8′ 7:29PM

A weak cold front moves in overnight Saturday into early Sunday, reinforcing our cooler and drier air. Great weather continues on our Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s away from the coast. Afternoon highs warm to the upper 70s with a few clouds around. This will be a great weekend to get some yardwork done or to put up Halloween decorations!

We’ll have a nice start to the work week as cooler air continues to filter in behind this weekend’s cold front. Morning temperatures start out in the mid 50s with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Mornings in the 50s stick around all week, with the coolest being Wednesday when Savannah could get down to the lower 50s. That means inland areas could reach the upper 40s Wednesday morning!

Dry weather extends through the entire week with highs back near 80 on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.