Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Comfortable, dry weekend ahead!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our weather will be much nicer this weekend as the remnants of Ian continue to lift well to our north.

Temperatures start out in the 50s for inland areas this morning with 60s along the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, warming us to the lower 70s by lunchtime. Highs will top out near 80 degrees with a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Evening plans are good to go with clear conditions and temperatures dropping back into the 60s after sunset.

Saturday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 6:33AM I 7.4′ 12:50PM I 0.8′ 7:29PM

A weak cold front moves in overnight Saturday into early Sunday, reinforcing our cooler and drier air. Great weather continues on our Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s away from the coast. Afternoon highs warm to the upper 70s with a few clouds around. This will be a great weekend to get some yardwork done or to put up Halloween decorations!

We’ll have a nice start to the work week as cooler air continues to filter in behind this weekend’s cold front. Morning temperatures start out in the mid 50s with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Mornings in the 50s stick around all week, with the coolest being Wednesday when Savannah could get down to the lower 50s. That means inland areas could reach the upper 40s Wednesday morning!

Dry weather extends through the entire week with highs back near 80 on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This satellite image taken at 5:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian, Thursday,...
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Hilton Head Island
Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions

Latest News

Cool, dry air settles in
Andrew's Saturday morning forecast 10.1
Cooler, dry weather ahead
Andrew's Saturday a.m. forecast
THE News at 11
‘The whole island got lucky:’ Hilton Head Island returns to normal after little impact from Ian
THE News at 11
Skidaway Institute of Oceanography to assess impact of Ian to Tybee Island