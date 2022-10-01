Sky Cams
Fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway

A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.

According to Savannah Fire, there was a fire in some tires that had clothing in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before Noon.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and Savannah Fire said there were no impacts to the overpass other than some charring on it.

Engineers will check out the overpass for safety purposes.

No injures have been reported.

The northbound lane on Truman Parkway between Wheaton and President Street are closed until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

