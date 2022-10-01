Fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.

According to Savannah Fire, there was a fire in some tires that had clothing in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before Noon.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and Savannah Fire said there were no impacts to the overpass other than some charring on it.

Engineers will check out the overpass for safety purposes.

No injures have been reported.

The northbound lane on Truman Parkway between Wheaton and President Street are closed until the scene is cleared.

