Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society held their annual Buddy Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society has put on their annual Buddy Walk for the past 16 years.

Though the last two years, it’s been virtual because of COVID.

Saturday, the 17th Annual Buddy Walk was back in person at Forsyth Park. Hundreds of people showed out for the Buddy Walk which consisted of a one-mile walk around Forsyth Park.

There was a $15.00 entry fee and all the proceeds go towards Camp Buddy two summer camps in Effingham and Chatham Counties that help kids stay active and retain skills over summer break.

Event organizers say the walk is important to the community, not just to physically help folks with Down Syndrome but to spread awareness of what it actually is, and that those that have it aren’t so different from everybody else.

“Down Syndrome is a genetic condition, it’s a copy on your 21st chromosomal pair. We can’t cure it, but what we can do is embrace it, love it, and use the strength of that to make us all better,” President Joe Marchise said.

“It’s a celebration of life for them. They are living life every day just like the rest of us, and they want a chance to overcome those challenges and overcome those obstacles that we place on them. We can do anything,” Co Chairman of buddy Walk Candy Bogardus said.

Event organizers also spoke about the language people use around folks with Down Syndrome they’re trying to move away from the term “special needs” and instead use “differently abled.”

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society plans to have another Buddy Walk next year.

