Savannah AMBUCS holds 11th annual Bowlapalooza

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah AMBUCS held their 11th annual Bowlapalooza Saturday! For the last few months this year’s celebrity bowlers, including our very own Mariah Congedo, have been raising money for the organization.

This year, Savannah AMBUCS pulled together a roster of 22 celebrity bowlers and five high school teams.

Since July each bowler worked to raise at least $5,000. In the meantime they put together their own team that would hit the lanes with them at Bowlapalooza.

Sarah Winkelmann, Hayley Boland, and Mariah Congedo joined the WTOC team. Savannah AMBUCS is all about inspiring mobility and independence for people with different abilities in our community.

President Kevin Sheehan says they set a lofty fundraising goal this year of $200,000 and thanks to the hard work of the bowlers they surpassed it by more than $12,000.

“We’re going to be able to finish our fully accessible playground at AMBUC park amongst some other projects that we’ve got. It gives us so much of an opportunity to change the lives and families of people with different abilities,” Savannah AMBUCS Kevin Sheehan said.

Sheehan says after today they will be back to work getting ready for next year’s Bowlapalooza.

If you’d like to get involved with Savannah AMBUCS click here.

