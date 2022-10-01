Sky Cams
Savannah Fire Department responds to residential fire

Residential fire
Residential fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a two-story housing structure in the 500 block of East Hall Street.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon. Savannah Fire officials say the fire started in an upstairs unit, and impacted the unit below. Firefighters are working to cool all hot spots.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. At least four people were displaced.

East Hall Street is blocked off from Mercer Street to East Broad Street at this time.

WTOC has a crew on scene, and will update as we know more.

