Dive Savannah looking to expand their services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local nonprofit in Savannah that serves the homeless is looking to expand their services.

The Dive Savannah helps feed people experiencing homelessness in the city and also has a day center.

They operate out of Christ Church Anglican on Bull Street. Leaders with the organization say they believe that there is a place for every homeless individual and they help them find jobs or relocate near family if needed.

Due to expenses, they’re only able to operate their day center one day a week, but they hope to be able to open up six days a week in the near future. Part of this includes finding a new property.

“We believe that as the Hostess City, we have a duty to show the entire world, that we can handle our poverty and struggles with the same dignity and sense that we handle the wealth of the visitors that are coming into our county,” Rev. Kristy Crill said.

Crill says they also help people reach mental health and addiction resources if needed. They serve more than 200 people regularly.

