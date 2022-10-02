Sky Cams
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the upper-50s to lower-80s for most. It’ll be another beautiful day around the area with sunny to mainly sunny skies and no rain chances.

This should put high temperatures in the upper-80s to lower-90s tomorrow afternoon. For anyone heading to the beaches, look for cooler water temperatures, a high UV index, and lower rip current risk. Throughout the first week of October, our weather will be more November-like. Each morning, I’ll look for temperatures to start in the 50s and high in the 70s. Also, throughout the week, we’ll look for zero rain chances.

I don’t know about you but I’ll take it after last week’s weather! However, towards the 2nd half of the week, we will start warming back into the lower-80s ahead of our next cold front which should come through late Friday. Pushing us back into the upper-70s heading into next weekend. It’ll be a great next couple of days to get up any good Halloween decorations, and if you do. I want to see pictures so send them my way.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

