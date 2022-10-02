Georgia Southern University police looking for suspects following an armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University police are investigating Saturday night after an armed robbery at their Statesboro campus.

The robbery took place at the Southern Courtyard. The witness described the suspects as 3 males.

One suspect is in custody and the other two suspects ran towards the University Villas Construction site.

One male was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 912-478-5234.

