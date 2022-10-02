Sky Cams
Georgia Southern University police looking for suspects following an armed robbery

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University police are investigating Saturday night after an armed robbery at their Statesboro campus.

The robbery took place at the Southern Courtyard. The witness described the suspects as 3 males.

One suspect is in custody and the other two suspects ran towards the University Villas Construction site.

One male was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 912-478-5234.

