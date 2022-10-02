Hinesville woman killed in head-on-collision in Long Co.

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville woman was killed after a head-on-collision Saturday night in Long County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Linda Malone was as traveling on Arnall Drive when she was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man driving a pickup truck as they both approached Godfrey Road.

Malone was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injures.

The motorist in the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the accident.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report*

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.