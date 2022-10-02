Jamie’s Sunday WX Forecast 10-02-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some clouds this morning will make for a pretty sunrise at 7:19am and some of those clouds will hang around through lunchtime. We’ll still be in the low 70s by then and afternoon highs will struggle to reach 80° with mostly skies. Lowcountry may top out at 76°.

Dry weather and below normal temperatures will prevail into mid next week. How “below” normal?

Well, cooler High pressure is sliding in from the north, so waking up Monday inland temps will be in the low 50s, which we’ve had in the past two weeks, but the afternoon high will be about 73 with mostly sunny skies.

Daybreak Tuesday some of our inland cities like Statesboro, Sylvania, Hampton, Alma may drop to the the upper 40s with afternoon highs near 75° and sunny.

By Thursday and Friday we should be warming to the low 80s for afternoon highs and mostly sunny.

A dry cold front is expected to pass through the region Friday into Saturday, with a temperature drop over the weekend 5-10 degrees for afternoon highs.

MARINE...Winds 10-15 kt today will increase to 15-20 kt tonight in response a tightening of the pressure gradient between inland high pressure and broad low pressure offshore of the Mid-Atlantic States. Seas will average 2-4 ft, 5ft 40NM offshore.

