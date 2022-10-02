Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Chatham County School Board member and County Commissioner Lorelei “Lori” Lynn Lower Brady, 61, passed away Thursday.

Brady was born in Parris Island, SC.

She spent many years pursuing real estate.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Oct. 7, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel.

The family requests for those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Lori Brady’s name.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.