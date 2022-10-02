Sky Cams
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady

Lorelei Brady
Lorelei Brady(Legacy)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Chatham County School Board member and County Commissioner Lorelei “Lori” Lynn Lower Brady, 61, passed away Thursday.

Brady was born in Parris Island, SC.

She spent many years pursuing real estate.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Oct. 7, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel.

The family requests for those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Lori Brady’s name.

