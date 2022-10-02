Richmond Hill Popeye’s damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire in Richmond Hill caused damaged to three businesses and injured one person.

Richmond Hill Fire says they received a call about a large structure fire at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen near I-95 and Coastal Highway around 2:45 Sunday morning.

Crews on scene say there was smoke and flames billowing out of the building.

The fire started to spread to the dividing wall between the Popeyes and a Fuddruckers located right next to it.

Richmond Hill Fire put out a call for mutual aid. Chatham Fire and Savannah Fire ended up helping out.

Liberty County was on the way, but the call was cancelled because there were enough people on scene. Those agencies helped put out the fire inside the building and on the roof.

They were able to contain the fire damage in the Popeyes. Richmond Hill Fire says there is also water damage and smoke damage to the Fuddruckers, as well as light smoke damage to a nearby TA Travel Center.

Bryan County Fire and EMS were also on scene. According to Bryan County EMS, they did treat one person for injuries, though they couldn’t say what those injuries were or whether or not that person was inside one of the damaged buildings.

It’s unclear whether or not any of the three businesses will be able to open Sunday.

