Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
#SPDTraffic ROAD CLOSURE - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while SPD assists a person in distress. Please avoid the area. Take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) October 2, 2022
