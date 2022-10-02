Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Truman Parkway has been reopened between Henry St and President Street following a fire under the bridge, police say.

Original Story- A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.

According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and Savannah Fire said there were no impacts to the overpass other than minor charring.

Engineers will check the overpass for safety purposes.

No injures have been reported.

The northbound lane on Truman Parkway between Wheaton and President Street are closed until the scene is cleared.

