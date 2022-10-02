Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Truman Parkway reopened following tire fire

A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.
A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Truman Parkway has been reopened between Henry St and President Street following a fire under the bridge, police say.

Original Story- A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday.

According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and Savannah Fire said there were no impacts to the overpass other than minor charring.

Engineers will check the overpass for safety purposes.

No injures have been reported.

The northbound lane on Truman Parkway between Wheaton and President Street are closed until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This satellite image taken at 5:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian, Thursday,...
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
Hilton Head Island
‘The whole island got lucky:’ Hilton Head Island returns to normal after little impact from Ian
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian
Hilton Head Island
Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian

Latest News

Dive Savannah
Dive Savannah looking to expand their services
Savannah AMBUCS
Savannah AMBUCS holds 11th annual Bowlapalooza
Police lights
2 dead following crash in Toombs County
THE News at 7 Saturday
Savannah AMBUCS holds 11th annual Bowlapalooza