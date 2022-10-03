Sky Cams
2nd annual OPFOB Concert for Heroes

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A South Carolina organization is creating a place to serve our local veterans and their families through a variety of programs.

This month those veterans, and others in the community will get to enjoy a special concert dedicated to the brave men and women who fight for us.

Roy Brown Jr. is the Co-Founder and CEO of Operation Patriots FOB and he joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell you about their upcoming “Concert for Heroes.”

