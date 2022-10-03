3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95.

This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors.

The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back of this building behind me.

The fire broke out at this TA travel center that has two adjoining restaurants.

Within the last two hours the travel center itself reopened but the restaurants remain closed as the investigation into what started the fire continues.

Staff at restaurants in this Richmond Hill travel center were cleaning up the damage after an earlier Sunday morning fire.

“We’re still fairly early in the investigation. At this point, we haven’t made a determination on the actual cause of the fire. But it does appear that the origin was in the office area of the Fudruckers restaurant,” Richmond Fire Marshal David Williams said.

Firefighters say the fire happened at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

“It did advance through the attic space and once we got all that knocked down, there’s extensive damage to the two restaurants which are Popeyes and Fudruckers,” Richmond Hill Fire Department Operations Chief Michelle Meacham said.

The Richmond Hill Fire Department says neighboring agencies were called in to help put out the blaze.

“We had to get up on the roof and pull some of that roof lining to get to the fire. There’s damage to the business part, some of the offices. And there’s extensive water, smoke and heat damage,” Meacham said.

As investigators now work to determine a cause.

“You have to look at all the information that’s available from video, photos. You examine the fire patterns inside the actual area where the fire occurred,” Williams said.

It’s not clear how long the restaurants will be closed. Bryan County EMS says one person was treated on scene for injuries.

